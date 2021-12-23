Olyseum (OLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,121.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $16,121.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,148,036 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

