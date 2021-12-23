Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.97

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.97 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.26). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 10,046,745 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.97. The stock has a market cap of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

