OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $973.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $973.06 million and $600.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00013584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00185661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

