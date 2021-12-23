Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Omnicell worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $177.86 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

