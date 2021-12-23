OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 364.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,759 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

