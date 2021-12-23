OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $428,599.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $428,599.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

