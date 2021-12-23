Ontology Gas Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $223.64 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,951,357 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

