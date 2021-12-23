Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.78 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $655.77 million and approximately $65.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00236431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00035249 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.93 or 0.00519117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00077105 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.