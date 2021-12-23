Open Governance Token (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,301.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $485,501.19 and approximately $57,301.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

