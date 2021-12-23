Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading Down 1.8%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 882,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,578,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.30).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.59 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

