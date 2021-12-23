OpenOcean Hits Market Capitalization of $44.54 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $44.54 million and $2.91 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

