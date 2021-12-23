OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.74. OPKO Health shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 69,594 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

