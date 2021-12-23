Oppenheimer Comments on General Electric’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.