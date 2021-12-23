Oppenheimer Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

