Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $43.76. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 317,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 92.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 133.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 365.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.