Oppenheimer Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

