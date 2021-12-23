OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,813.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $902,595.39 and $50,813.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

