Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.74

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $20.29. Optiva shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

