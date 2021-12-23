Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

