Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 39,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 350,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.28. 76,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

