Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

