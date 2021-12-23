Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $94.00 price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

