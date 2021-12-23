Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,428,888 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orange by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 205.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

