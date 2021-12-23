Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.50. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

