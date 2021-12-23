O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $684.36. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.