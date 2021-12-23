OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.99.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

