Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Down to $41.91

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $40.03. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $989.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

