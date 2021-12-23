Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 337.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 4,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,185. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Evanson acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

