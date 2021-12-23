Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Overstock.com by 3,026.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $15,833,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.