Oxen (OXEN) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $98,497.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.16 or 0.08089167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00322756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00894949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00415325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.35 or 0.00252485 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,425,851 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

