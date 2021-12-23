Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,755.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,755 ($36.40) and last traded at GBX 2,637.87 ($34.85), with a volume of 1892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.09) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.69) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,345.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,376.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

