Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 10,337 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,167. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

