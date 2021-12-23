Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and approximately $448,923.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,528,749 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing "non-blockchain developers" to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions.

Oxygen Coin Trading

