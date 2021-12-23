Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

