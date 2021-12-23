Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000.

