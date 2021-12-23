Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

