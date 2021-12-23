PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $49,372.50 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22.

Shares of PD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 641,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,430. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

