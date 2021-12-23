Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 5.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,621,352 shares of company stock valued at $160,121,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,136,148. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

