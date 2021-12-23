Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,104,395 shares changing hands.

PTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

