Pallapay (PALLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $545,562.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $545,562.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 485,222,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

