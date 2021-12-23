Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.26 ($0.23), with a volume of 832,719 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £332.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

