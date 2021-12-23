Pangolin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $62.79 million and $3.04 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,229,505 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

