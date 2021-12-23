Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. 3,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

