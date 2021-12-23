Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier Sells 17,134 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59.

E. Mitchell Shier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18.

On Monday, November 8th, E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$25.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.39.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.