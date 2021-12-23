Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.48 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $16.70 or 0.00033045 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $51.95 million and $10.48 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,926 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

