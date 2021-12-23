PARSIQ Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $62.51 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00383800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008790 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.26 or 0.01273896 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

