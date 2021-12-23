PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $65,349.78 and approximately $122.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

