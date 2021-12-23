Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Shares of PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

