Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $135.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Paychex by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Paychex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

