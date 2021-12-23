Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Up 7.1%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.92. 61,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,501,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $39,660,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.